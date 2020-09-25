Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys, and more can reopen Oct. 9, Gov. Whitmer announces

article

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a press release Friday that indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, bowling centers, and more will be allowed to reopen with attendance limitations.

Beginning October 9, indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks, and more can all start to reopen across most of Michigan.

Face coverings will be required in all of these spaces.

Earlier this week, Gov. Whitmer told FOX 2 that movie theaters were the next step and she was hopeful to make it this week.

Under the order, they can open with a capacity limited to 20 people per 1,000 square feet or 20 percent of fixed seating capacity with a maximum of 500 in the state's largest venues.

Additionally, masks will now be a requirement for kids between kindergarten and 5th grade for students in regions 1-5 and 7 in the MI Safe Start Plan but excludes the Traverse City Region (region 6) and Upper Peninsula (region 8). Prior orders had recommended but not required, a face covering for younger children.

Advertisement

Non-residential outdoor gatherings and events are no longer limited to 100 people. Instead, the capacity limit is 30 people per 1,000 square feet or 30 percent fixed seating capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people.

“With the 2020-2021 flu season approaching, we are in a precarious moment in our fight against COVID-19,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “This new mask requirement is so important to protect students and educators, and to keep our schools open. This year, it’s more important than ever that Michiganders across the state get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, mask up, and maintain at least six feet of physical distancing. Let’s all be smart and stay safe.”

Check back to this story for more information as we read through the release