Michigan parole absconder wanted after shooting at MDOC agents, police say

Michigan State Police are searching for a wanted man who shot at Department of Corrections agents who were following him on Friday morning.

Police said Marcus Gamba Oglesby, 31, absconded from probation and is wanted on numerous felony warrants, including aggravated assault. In an attempt to capture him, members of the MDOC Absconder Recovery Unit were following a Jeep Patriot in the 1700 block of Willow Highway in Lansing Township around 7:55 a.m.

Police are looking for this vehicle (Photo: MSP)

As the vehicle entered Delta Township and pulled into the Westland Center Plaza at Waverly Road and W. Saginaw Highway, police say Oglesby, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out and shot at agents who returned fire. He then fled on foot, while the driver drove away.

Police have been canvassing the area with K-9 units as they search for Oglesby. They are also looking for the vehicle, which is registered as a black Jeep Patriot.

Oglesby, of Jackson, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds. He was wearing all black.

If you see Oglesby, call 911.