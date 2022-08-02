Michigan Primary Election results: House District 10

Will the 3rd time be the charm for John James? The former Marine has already ran for both of Michigan's Senate seats and is now taking aim at a House seat, and is the biggest name of the field running in the new 10th district.

Republican Lisa McClain currently represents the 10th district, however, the 2020 census and redrawing of lines has changed a lot about Michigan politics. McClain is now representing the 9th and the 10th is open with no incumbent.

For James to win, he's got to get through another Republican in Tony Marcinkewciz.

The cities in Macomb County include Warren, Center Line, Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores, Roseville, Fraser, Clinton Township, Mt Clemens, Harrison Township, Sterling Heights, Utica, and Shelby Township. In Oakland County, it includes Rochester and Rochester Hills.

