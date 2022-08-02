Michigan Primary Election results: State Senate races

While the governor's race and Michigan's 13 congressional districts are taking center stage on the national level, there are 38 state Senate seats and 110 Michigan House seats that are up for grabs too.

Below are the results from all the state's 38 Senate seats

Of course, there are more major races to watch on Primary Day in Michigan.

Michigan Primary Election results: GOP governor's race

Michigan Primary Election results: House District 11 - Andy Levin vs. Haley Stevens

Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12

Michigan Primary Election results: All 13 Congressional races

Michigan Primary Election results: State House races 1-60

Michigan Primary Election results: State House races 61-110