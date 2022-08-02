Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12

When the 2022 Census was being conducted, it was largely assumed that Michigan would lose a seat in Congress, which it did, but a huge benefactor was Rashida Tlaib who is now running in a very safe district for Democrats.

While the district is believed to be safe for Democrats, Tlaib doesn't have an easy walk to the nomination. She's going up against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett, and former state representative Shanelle Jackson.

The new 12th District includes the western side of Detroit and parts of Wayne County, as well as a portion of Oakland County.

The cities include Detroit, Redford, Livonia, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Westland, and Garden City in Wayne County. It also includes Southfield in Oakland County.

On the Republican side, Steven Elliott, James Hooper, and Hassan Nehme are battling it out for a chance at the vote.

Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time and results could start coming in shortly after.

When the results come in, you can see how Michigan voted in the embed below:

