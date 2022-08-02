Michigan Primary Election results: House District 11 - Andy Levin vs. Haley Stevens

Michigan's redrawn congressional lines have led to a unique situation: incumbent Democrat vs. incumbent Democrat in the 2022 Primary as Andy Levin and Haley Stevens face off.

The state of Michigan lost one district following the 2020 Census as the state's population growth was lower than in other states. Brenda Lawrence represented the state's 14th district, which was cut after the redrawing of lines and census results.

The result of the new lines merged part of Levin's original district, which was the 9th, and part of Stevens' district, which was the 11th district. Now both are running for the 11th district.

On the Republican side, Mark Ambrose and Matthew DenOtter are battling it out for a chance at the vote.

The cities include Farmington Hills, Farmington, Wixom, Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Waterford, Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Pontiac, White Lake, Auburn Hills, Clawson, Birmingham, Troy, Royal Oak, Oak Park, Berkley, Pleasant Ridge, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Madison Heights, and Hunting Woods.

Campaign trail heats up with Levins and Stevens 11th District Primary battle on tap

Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time and results could start coming in shortly after.

When the results come in, you can see how Michigan voted in the embed below:

Of course, there are more major races to watch on Primary Day in Michigan.

Michigan Primary Election results: GOP governor's race

Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12

Michigan Primary Election results: All 13 Congressional races

Michigan Primary Election results: State Senate races

Michigan Primary Election results: State House races 1-60

Michigan Primary Election results: State House races 61-110