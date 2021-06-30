Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones headed to trial in connection with drunken driving crash

article

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones was bound over for trial Wednesday in connection with a drunken driving crash earlier this year.

A judge found probable cause to send the 26-year-old representative to trial.

Jones was arrested April 6 after he allegedly crashed his SUV while drunk in Livingston County.

Last week, Jones received a new alcohol tether and was sent for drug and alcohol testing for violating his bond.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) struggled with state police after a drunk driving arrest last April.

Jones had been granted a pass this month to skip court-ordered drug and alcohol testing to attend National Guard training for two weeks at Camp Grayling. He is accused of getting a three-day pass from military command to go to Lansing for committee meetings - which he did. However, officials say Jones ended up outing himself with a post on Instagram showing a workout in Wayne.

Jones is charged with resisting and obstructing, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol because police found a loaded handgun in the cupholder of his SUV.

He is accused of crashing his SUV into a ditch along I-96 while his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

According to a police report, Jones and a female passenger had their pants down when officers arrived. During his arrest, he name-dropped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He could be heard on body cam footage doing so again while at the Livingston County Jail.