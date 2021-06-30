Expand / Collapse search

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones headed to trial in connection with drunken driving crash

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones was bound over for trial Wednesday in connection with a drunken driving crash earlier this year.

A judge found probable cause to send the 26-year-old representative to trial.

Jones was arrested April 6 after he allegedly crashed his SUV while drunk in Livingston County.

Last week, Jones received a new alcohol tether and was sent for drug and alcohol testing for violating his bond.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) struggled with state police after a drunk driving arrest last April.

Jones had been granted a pass this month to skip court-ordered drug and alcohol testing to attend National Guard training for two weeks at Camp Grayling. He is accused of getting a three-day pass from military command to go to Lansing for committee meetings - which he did.  However, officials say Jones ended up outing himself with a post on Instagram showing a workout in Wayne.

Jones is charged with resisting and obstructing, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol because police found a loaded handgun in the cupholder of his SUV.

He is accused of crashing his SUV into a ditch along I-96 while his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

According to a police report, Jones and a female passenger had their pants down when officers arrived. During his arrest, he name-dropped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He could be heard on body cam footage doing so again while at the Livingston County Jail.

In court Thursday State Representative Jewell Jones admitted that he violated conditions of bond for a drunk driving arrest in April.