Inkster Rep. Jewell Jones faces resisting officer, drunk driving, and weapons charges

An Inkster lawmaker who was arrested on the interstate in Metro Detroit last week is facing several charges after he was spotted driving erratically on the shoulder of I-96.

Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones

Rep. Jewell Jones, (D-Inkster), was taken into custody by Michigan State Police in Livingston County on April 6.

A release from the Livingston County Prosecutor says the lawmaker will be charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, operating a momtor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content level, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Jones is expected to be arraigned on the charges Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old represents the 11th District, which includes Garden City and Inkster, as well as portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland.

Jones was first arrested after Michigan State Police responded to a crash late Tuesday night last week on I-96.

Advertisement

RELATED: Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested for felony, misdemeanor charges

Jones faces at least a couple of years in jail for the charges. That includes:

Two years in prison for each count of resisting and obstructing an officer

180 days for operating with a high blood alcohol content

93 days for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

93 days for possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol

93 days for reckless driving

The case has been assigned to the 53th District Court for a probable cause conference.

Jones is serving his third term in the Michigan House. He's also a member of the National Guard.