Michigan reports 419 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since Saturday
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, June 7, 2021, Michigan reported 419 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since Saturday.
This brings the total to 890,764 cases and 19,376 deaths.
While the growth of the state's vaccine coverage has slowed down considerably in recent weeks, Michigan is nearing its second original vaccine benchmark prior to the state amending the Mi Vacc to Normal plan.
Currently, 59.4% of the state (or about 4.8 million) have received their first shot of the vaccine.
Some COVID restrictions lifted
The curfew on bars and restaurants was lifted June 1. Also, all outdoor capacity limits were lifted.
The remaining COVID restrictions in Michigan are set to end July 1.
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you
There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.
Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.
Contact tracing
Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Saturday, June 5 - 388 cases, 72 deaths (66 from vital records review)
- Thursday, June 3 - 510 cases, 57 deaths (62 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, June 2 - 420 cases, 33 deaths
- Tuesday, June 1 - 862 cases, 13 deaths over three days
- Saturday, May 30 - 445 cases, 49 deaths (48 from vital records review)
- Friday, May 29 - 614 cases, 24 deaths
- Thursday, May 27 - 542 cases, 59 deaths (48 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 26 - 799 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, May 25 - 739 cases, 66 deaths (31 from vital records review)
- Monday, May 24 - 1,378 cases, 14 deaths over two days
- Saturday, May 22 - 1,013 cases. 86 deaths
- Friday, May 21 - 1,132 cases, 38 deaths
- Thursday, May 20 - 1,372 cases, 74 deaths (61 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 19 - 1,560 cases, 31 deaths
- Tuesday, May 18 - 1,271, 83 deaths (27 from vital records review)
- Monday, May 17 - 2,230 cases, 20 deaths over two days
- Friday, May 14 - 1,766 cases, 33 deaths
- Thursday, May 13 - 2,057 cases, 112 deaths (73 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 12 - 2,171 cases, 17 deaths
- Tuesday, May 11 - 1,992 cases, 99 deaths (32 from vital records review)
- Monday, May 10 - 2,716 cases, 33 deaths over two days
- Saturday, May 8 - 1,825 cases, 122 deaths (83 from vital records review)
- Friday, May 7 - 2,758 cases, 30 deaths
- Thursday, May 6 - 3,514 cases, 115 deaths (92 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 5 - 2,589 cases,, 42 deaths
- Tuesday, May 4 - 2,527 cases, 126 deaths (51 from vital records review)
- Monday, May 3 - 5,035 cases, 29 deaths
- Saturday, May 1 - 3,431 cases, 131 deaths (98 from vital records review)
- Friday, April 30 - 3,440 cases, 36 deaths
- Thursday, April 29 - 3,623 cases, 109 deaths (78 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, April 28 - 4,371 cases, 38 deaths
- Tuesday, April 27 - 3,676 cases, 105 deaths (48 from vital records review)
- Monday, April 26 - 6,524 cases, 35 deaths over two days
- Saturday, April 24 - 4,698 cases, 121 deaths (91 from vital records review)
- Friday, April 23 - 5,031 cases, 29 deaths
- Thursday, April 22 - 4,867 cases, 108 deaths (75 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, April 21 - 5,584 cases, 45 deaths
- Tuesday, April 20 -- 5,259 cases, 85 deaths (33 from vital records review)
- Monday, April 19 - 8,574 cases, 61 over two days
- Saturday, April 17 - 5,530 cases 69 deaths (60 from vital records review)
- Friday, April 16 - 8,995 cases, 40 deaths
- Thursday, April 15 - 6,303 cases, 112 deaths (85 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, April 14 - 7,955 cases, 35 deaths
- Tuesday, April 13 - 8,867 cases, 74 deaths (37 from vital records review)
- Monday, April 12 - 9,674 cases 12 deaths over two days
- Saturday, April 10 - 6,892 cases, 74 deaths (57 from vital records review)