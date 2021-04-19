Michigan reports 8,574 cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths since Saturday

On Monday, April 19, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 8,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday.

This brings the state total to 793,881 cases and 16,901 deaths.

The state of Michigan's vaccine dashboard reports that more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered.

The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated.

Restrictions extended

Restrictions on gathering sizes and how many people can be in an establishment at a time have been extended in Michigan.

The COVID-19 restrictions limiting how many people can gather, dine at restaurants, and visit stadiums at a time were set to expire Monday. That order has now been extended through May 24.

The extension also strengthens mask mandates for children. Children between the ages of 2-4 must now wear masks.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines paused

Michigan is following guidance from the CDC and FDA about pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6 people out of almost 7 million have had blood clots following the vaccine.

"More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following recommendations from FDA and CDC and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Michigan," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. "As we learn more about this from our federal partners, we will update vaccine providers and Michiganders across the state. We encourage everyone to continue making appointments to be vaccinated with the safe and effective Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at this time. These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy."

According to an MDHHS spokesperson, none of the six cases are Michigan residents.

Doctors say the clotting is extremely rare and unlikely to affect a large amount of people but the pause is necessary to determine if the vaccine and the clotting are linked.

CDC head warns against surging COVID vaccines to Michigan, says shutdown needed

A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official says surging vaccines to Michigan would not help the hard-hit state control the latest COVID-19 wave that has strained its hospitals and is raising concerns nationwide because vaccines take two to six weeks to confer protection.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House coronavirus briefing Monday that the answer in a crisis situation such as Michigan is facing is to go back to virus control basics.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

