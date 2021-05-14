Michigan Republicans demand Whitmer lift capacity limits after mask requirement change

On Thursday, Michigan lifted the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective on Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m. Now state Republicans are demanding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer take another step and lift the capacity restrictions in place for bars, restaurants and other small businesses.

Michigan GOP Communications Director Ted Goodman released a statement on Friday, one hour after the state announced vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks, unvaccinated people are not required to wear masks outdoors, and the full mask requirement for everyone will be lifted by July 1. In Goodman's statement, he said Whitmer and the MDHHS need to take another step for small businesses.

"It's time to fully re-open and end all capacity restrictions in Michigan. Gov. Whitmer just admitted her ridiculous "Vacc to Normal" campaign and 70% vaccination marker had nothing to do with actual science by lifting the mask mandate due to CDC guidelines. Gov. Whitmer must immediately lift all capacity restrictions and allow our restaraunts, bars, and small businesses to fully reopen," Goodman said in the statement.

There has been no sign yet from the governor's office about lifting the capacity limits or curfews for these businesses.

This change comes a day after the CDC said that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in most situations. According to the guidance, vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most indoor spaces and outdoors, even when there are crowds. They still should be worn in crowded indoor places, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

Prior to MDHHS change on Friday, the state was following the ‘Mi Vacc to Normal’ challenge. Following that 4-step plan, curfews and capacity limits at bars and restaurants would have been changed two weeks after the state hit 60% receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state currently reports almost 56% vaccinated.

While the state has changed its mask mandate, some jurisdictions could still require masks.

According to the CDC, masks do not need to be worn "except where required federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."