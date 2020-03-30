Michigan school year expected to end with students being promoted due to pandemic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to officially end the school year with an executive order soon, according to a published report.

All seniors would graduate and students would move onto the next grade in fall as long as they were on course to pass their current grade according to Bridge Magazine.

The order would allow all schools to remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while no third grade students will be flunked for failure to read. Remote learning online is expected to continue.

Southeast Michigan has been a national hotspot for the coronavirus with nearly 6,500 cases and 184 deaths. In the last two days there have been 73 deaths alone.

