Michigan State Police trooper's leg fractured during arrest; Detroit woman charged

A Detroit woman is facing charges after a pursuit and arrest that led to a Michigan State Police trooper's leg being fractured Saturday.

Police said a trooper tried to stop Lauren Ashley Fant, 36, after she allegedly ran a light oin the area of 8 Mile and Wyoming in Royal Oak Township around 12:05 p.m. Fant continued driving at a slow speed and turned on Strathmoor.

She eventually pulled into a driveway. When the trooper approached her, Fant is accused of resisting arrest, and the trooper took her to the ground. In the process, the trooper's leg was fractured.

Police said Fant ran into the house and barricaded herself for an hour. After authorities negotiated with Fant's husband, she went outside and was arrested.

Fant is charged with resisting and obstructing, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance.