Michigan State shooting victim Arielle Anderson to be laid to rest Tuesday

Michigan State University shooting victim Arielle Anderson will be laid to rest Tuesday. The 19-year-old died after a gunman opened fire inside an academic building last week.

A service honoring Anderson will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Hope Baptist Church in Detroit. A funeral will follow shortly after.

Anderson was one of three MSU students who died following a mass shooting in East Lansing terrorized the campus. Five others were injured and two remain in critical condition at last check.

Over the weekend, friends paid tribute to Anderson, who grew up in Grosse Pointe and graduated from a local high school.

She'll be remembered as "a diamond" to her family, her aunt said during the vigil.

"She always light up a room and knew how to make someone's day better. Never seen her without a smile on her face," said Armon Williams, her cousin.

