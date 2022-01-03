Michigan State University requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend athletic, arts events

article

If you are planning to attend a sporting, music, art, or theater event at Michigan State University, you must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test.

The policy goes into effect Jan. 4 and will remain through the spring semester.

The university has previously announced that all students and staff who are eligible for the Covid booster will be required to get it starting this spring.

If you are not vaccinated, you must provide a negative test that was taken within 72 hours of the event. This applies to people 12 and older. Those who cannot provide vaccine or test proof will not be allowed into the events.

The policy applies to ticketed events at the MSU Broad Art Museum, Wharton Center, the Auditorium and College of Music performances, such as concerts and recitals, that take place at Fairchild Theatre, Alumni Memorial Chapel, Cook Recital Hall, Murray Hall or Hollander Hall.

Men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics home events are also included.

Additionally, MSU has an indoor mask requirement.