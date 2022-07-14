Michigan to allow self-serve alcohol at bars, restaurants

article

You can soon pour yourself a drink at some Michigan bars and restaurants now, thanks to a new bill signed this week.

Public Act 656 allows businesses with liquor licenses to add dispensers with beer, wine, or mixed drinks.

There are some stipulations. For insurance, the dispensers cannot have spirits – only mixed drinks. Also, businesses cannot sell or advertise unlimited quantities of beverages from the dispenser.

According to an analysis of the Act before it was approved, when self-serve dispensers are used a customer will usually be given a card with their payment information on it. This card may be set to limit how much can be poured at one time, and many ounces can be poured before a server needs to reload the card.

The analysis said that the self-self taps will allow customers to sample drinks before making a choice, while helping bars and restaurants dealing with staffing shortages.