Michigan's Dr. Khaldun: just because it's permitted it does not mean that is a good idea to do it

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, is urging people to wear masks at all times and that "just because something is permitted it does not mean that is a good idea to do it."

Dr. Khaldun spoke during Wednesday's COVID-19 update with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from Lansing, urging people not to attend indoor gatherings, if possible, and if not possible, they should wear a mask at all times.

Calling the current COVID-19 crisis challenging, Dr. Khaldun urged all Michigan residents to put a mask on whenever they are near someone who is not part of your own house.

"That means in your own home, that means in the homes of your family members, the homes of your friends, every single time," she said.

As we enter the fall and winter holiday season, traditional family gatherings should be different than previous years and said we should "avoid gatherings as much as (we) can" and the smaller the better if the gathering is inside.

"You also need to know that just because something is permitted it does not mean that is a good idea to do it," she said.

Whitmer said during the update that the state is 'at our peak' of daily COVID-19 cases with more cases per day than we experienced in April

Dr. Khaldun highlighted several permitted activities that people should reconsider including eating at restaurants and going to the movies. She urged people to not dine indoors, if possible, but if they must, she said they should keep their masks on at times unless eating.

"Limit indoor dining with anyone who's not in your own household and if you choose to dine indoors keep your mask on at all times except when you're actually putting food in your mouth. And limit you're talking. Talking without a mask on increases the risk of spread," she said. "If you have a choice between dining in a restaurant or getting take out strongly consider getting takeout. If you have a choice between going to the movies or renting one at home strongly consider renting one at home."

She urged hand washing, hand sanitizer, and for everyone to get a flu shot while reminding everyone to take care of their mental and physical health.

Overall, the case rate in Michigan is 131 cases per million people per day, which Dr. Khaldun said is over 80% more than the daily case rate was just one month ago. An average of more than 35,000 tests are being conducted daily in the state right now, with an overall percent positive rate of 4.9%.

Dr. Khaldun says that percent positive rate indicates that community spread is happening. She has previously stated that a percent positivity rate of 3% and below indicates community spread is not happening.

The Upper Peninsula is currently seeing 337 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 9.3%.

The Kalamazoo region is currently seeing 221 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 6.7%.

The Grand Rapids region is currently seeing 155 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 4.6%.

The Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing and Jackson regions all have more than 70 but less than 150 cases per million people per day, with percent positive rates between 2.6% and 4.4%.

The Traverse City region continues to have the lowest case rate, with 62 cases per million people per day. The percent positive rate is hovering around 3%, but Dr. Khaldun said the case rate and percent positive rate there have been increasing over the past two weeks.

Dr. Khaldun also said all regions are seeing an increase in hospitalizations.