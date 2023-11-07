Michigan's Guardian Brewing Co. wins 4 medals at Denver International Beer Competition

Four Michigan-made brews from Guardian Brewing Co. took home medals from this year's Denver International Beer Competition.

The Saugatuck-based brewery's Skyfish Mexican-style lager won gold, while three other brews took home bronze - Rabbittown, Tigris, and Beauregarde's Revenge earned bronze medals

All four beers are on tap at Guardian's taproom. The brewery's beer can now also be found around the state after Guardian recently started self-distribution.

Guardian will only be in Michigan for a while longer. The brewery will be closing in the spring as the owners leave the state due to the health of family.

"After many long, hard conversations, we have to say goodbye to Guardian Brewing as we now know it and re-invent ourselves elsewhere," the owners wrote in Facebook post last month. "Recently, we have had another parent navigate through cancer."

See the full list of Denver International Beer Competition winners here.