Michigan's Most Wanted: Killer still at large after 2013 dice game kills Demetrius Jackson

Published 
DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward to find the person responsible for the death of Demetrius Jackson. 

Demetrius Jackson was shot and killed just one day before his 26th birthday.&nbsp;

Jackson, also known as "Meech" or "Pooney" was killed on Thursday, July 4, 2013 at 1 a.m. while playing a dice game with a group of people in the 11000 block of Stringham Court. 

While playing, an unknown man approached them and fired a single shot killing Demetrius. 

The shooter then fled the scene. Jackson's mother wants closure. 
 