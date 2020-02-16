Michigan's Most Wanted: Killer still at large after 2013 dice game kills Demetrius Jackson

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward to find the person responsible for the death of Demetrius Jackson.

Jackson, also known as "Meech" or "Pooney" was killed on Thursday, July 4, 2013 at 1 a.m. while playing a dice game with a group of people in the 11000 block of Stringham Court.

While playing, an unknown man approached them and fired a single shot killing Demetrius.

The shooter then fled the scene. Jackson's mother wants closure.

