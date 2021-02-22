Michigan's week is about to warm up, Wayne County opens more clinics, hear pilots call "mayday" during flight

"Some of them are neighbors, some are friends, some are family, some are complete strangers - those who have offered to sit in front of my home to ensure our safety," said Je Donna Dinges.

Last week, the eyes of Metro Detroit turned toward Dinge's house in Grosse Pointe Park, and more notably her neighbor's home, after she discovered a KKK flag hung for her eyes to see in an adjacent window.

Now, Dinge's experience has touched off a police investigation and a peaceful protest this weekend after several demonstrators made an appearance in front of her home this weekend.

"We are immensely grateful, our hearts are full," she said.

The "Hate has no home here" rally was held Sunday - but the incident that sparked Metro Detroit's latest racial-based event of the politically tumultuous season occurred three weeks ago.

Dinges had noticed a full gasoline container in her garbage can and decided to put up a security camera facing her neighbor's house. It was set up to catch any would-be criminals.

Instead, she later discovered her neighbor - someone she hadn't had issues with previously - put up the flag in response to the camera.

Since speaking out, the event has gone viral and drummed up support in the area.

While the officers managed to make contact with the neighbor and were successful in getting it taken down, the matter is still under investigation.

Dog stranded 4 days on Detroit River ice saved

He's now going by the nickname Alfonso, but only days ago he was an unknown entity to everyone else. Now, the dog is the unlikely hero in a story of survival after he was rescued.

The dog had gotten marooned on ice floating on the Detroit River where he stayed there for four days. When law enforcement and rescuers went looking for him, they eventually discovered him on Mud Island. Per the veterinarian that eventually saw him, he never should have made it off the island.

"A dog like this should never have survived out there for four days," said Dr. Lucretia Greear.

The dog's ungroomed nature likely saved his life, experts say. However, he is recovering from frostbite, pancreatitis, and dehydration but is improving. He's being kept at the Woodhaven Animal Hospital.

Wayne County opens more vaccine sites

Wayne County is opening several more vaccine sites Monday where seniors are eligible to get inoculated from COVID-19.

Executive Warren Evans announced over the weekend that clinics will be opening in Canton, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale, Romulus, and the city of Wayne.

"I also want to thank the state of Michigan for working with Wayne County to ensure we have more doses to vaccinate our seniors more quickly," Evans said. "The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine – of which no one is getting enough – but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them."

So far, the county and other local health systems have administered 181,596 doses and the Wayne County Public Health department will be scheduling another 13,000 this week. More information can be found at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

Tensions build in Traverse City

A haven for tourism in northern Michigan has found itself at a crossroads of racial and cultural tensions after a county commissioner brandished a firearm during a community discussion that included criticism of the Proud Boys group.

The seven seconds of fame for Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous have ignited national headlines and signals a sign of deeper problems in the scenic destination.

"We agree this is a wonderful place filled with wonderful people but it has a racism problem," said Holly T. Bird, an activist, and attorney who is also Native American.

The presence of activism over last summer's racial unrest was met with paramilitary counter-protesters. Groups have reported uncomfortable encounters between police and residents or bullying in school. As some of the residents will tell people, the seeds of the unrest are showing themselves now, but have been present for years before.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report

Your calendar is going to read February, but it's going to feel like April after the warmup Metro Detroit is about to have. Temperatures will climb to 37 degrees today and 41 degrees tomorrow. Any evidence of the snow flurries falling Monday morning will be gone by mid-afternoon.

