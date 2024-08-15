Missing Na’Ziyah Harris: Family members get new hope with chance for charges

Thirteen-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris stepped off a school bus on Detroit's east side in January and seemingly disappeared. Now, one of the family members says there is a new development in the case that could bring charges.

FOX 2 met up with her Harris' cousin, who’s been searching for what feels like forever. She says news of the warrant offers a little bit of hope.

An impromptu search happened hours after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office confirmed a warrant request is being reviewed with Detroit police.

The evidence included in the warrant could be enough to file charges against a person of interest.

Family friend Marc D’Andre fired up a Facebook Live on Thursday, while following up on a lead and joined Na’Ziyah Harris’s cousin, Roxy, to search for the teenager who’s been missing since January.

"I'm just going off of you know the community concerns and things like that and I took it upon myself to go check it out and just talk to the neighbor so that’s how we ended up there," said Roxy.

FOX 2: "To know that people are still tuning into this Facebook live. They’re still chiming in and they’re still operating still showing up. How does it make you feel?"

"It makes me feel great that I have support, because a lot of times I feel like I’m out here by myself," she said.

FOX 2: "How helpful has your Facebook Lives been in keeping Na’Ziyah’s name out there?"

"I believe it has been very instrumental in uncovering information from within the nucleus of the family," Marc said. "Specifically those inside the house with Na’Ziyah, right? It’s uncovered a lot of information that needs to be known."

FOX 2 has followed the search for the missing 13-year-old girl since she reportedly stepped off a school bus at Three Mile and Cornwall - then vanished.

In the months since, we’ve seen authorities canvassing a neighborhood near the Rouge River and family members searching for answers outside places like the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Na’Ziyah, 13, is described as a 5 feet, 2 inches, 130 pounds, who was last seen wearing a light blue jean shirt, light blue jean pants, a pink and white Rugrats coat with a fur collar and blue and white Nike gym shoes.

"There’s frustration obviously," Roxy said. "But still putting my shoulders back, head high, and not gonna give up until we get justice for her."

FOX 2: "Does news of this is warrant offer any kind of hope, any emotions related to that?"

"It sure does," she said. "Hopes are high now."

"Because I got two sons - one 8-year-old and a 1-year-old," Marc said. "So it just worries me man, you know? You can send your kids to school on the bus. that’s public transportation by the school and they may not come back home - that’s just scary."

Na’ziyah’s cousin says she will continue to search the neighborhood; especially as new leads develop in this case.



