Missing Na’Ziyah Harris: Search conducted at pond in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP (FOX 2) - A search was held at a secluded pond in Clinton Township Wednesday in connection to a missing 13-year-old, led by Detroit police
Na’Ziyah Harris was last seen on Jan. 9 when she got off at her bus stop on Detroit’s east side. Since then there has been no sign of her. SkyFOX is over the area which is streaming in the live player above.
Na'Ziyah was reported missing to Detroit public schools police the day after she did not return home. Detroit Public Schools police got federal law enforcement involved, including the U.S. Marshals.
The pond is located near Gratiot and 14 Mile. Crews are scouring the area with no results yet.
Detroit police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the search was taking place.
"Na’Ziyah Harris Investigation Update: We can confirm that the Department’s Major Crimes Division is searching an area in Clinton Township as we continue to follow all leads in hopes of finding Na’Ziyah," it said. "Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up."
Na'Ziyah Harris
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.