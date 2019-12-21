Missing Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal found dead

The search is over, missing Adrienne Quintal, 47 was found dead.

The family of Quintal confirmed that her body was found Saturday by a dam about 300-400 yards from the cabin where she went missing back in October.

Missing for more than two months, volunteer search and rescue teams with K9s helped to locate Quintal Saturday along with family members.

An autopsy will be done Sunday to determine the cause of death.

An update was posted on the Adrienne Quintal-Missing in Northern Michigan Facebook page.

The search is over. We have not stopped searching for Ada for the past 9 1/2 weeks. Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending. There are too many people to thank in this post. Know I am truly grateful for the thoughts and prayers during this journey. I’m too heartbroken to add more at this time. Please turn on your lights tomorrow in remembrance of Ada....💜💜💜💜😭😭😭💔💔💔

The latest development in the case is that in early November, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office said Adrienne got into a shootout with two men before she went missing.

