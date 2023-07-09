Missing Wynter Smith found dead • DNR holds land auction • Lost Husky reunited with owner

The search for a missing 2-year-old ends in tragedy, a land auction for property around Michigan, and a lost husky reunites with its owner: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Missing Wynter Smith found dead - After a frantic search across the state that included several police agencies and nearly three agonizing days for family members, the body of Wynter Smith was discovered in an alleyway in Detroit.

Police located the Lansing 2-year-old in the early evening Wednesday in what was a heartbreaking development in the tragic story. The man accused of kidnapping her has been charged in her death.

2. DNR to hold land auction for 95 land parcels - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to auction off 95 parcels this August and September, including pieces of land along Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.

Properties range in size from less than an acre to 200 acres, and are in Alger, Allegan, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Lake, Kent, Mackinac, Midland, Montcalm, Oscoda, and Presque Isle counties.

This 0.62-acre, forested property with 550 feet of frontage on Lake Superior (no road access) is in Bay Mills Township, Chippewa County.

3. Lost husky from Traverse City found in Sterling Heights - Roxy the Husky has had quite a journey. She was found struggling to keep her head above water by Sterling Heights police, which rescued her from the weeds in a nearby pond. Her recovery caught on body-worn police cams.

4. Michigan campground closes following teen drownings - A Southeast Michigan campground where multiple young people have drowned will permanently close the nearby lake.

The campground, located in Monroe County, announced Wednesday that other amenities and activities held at the campground would remain open. It's run by KOA which is a private campground company with locations around the U.S. and Michigan.

5. Rabies found in Oakland County kitten - Pet owners are urged to vaccinate their animals after a kitten infected with rabies was found in Oakland County last month.

The 9-month-old kitten initially appeared healthy after it was found June 14. However, it became lethargic, had a decreased appetite, began vomiting, and developed neurologic signs, including tremors, incoordination, and biting. The animal was humanely euthanized.

6. Father of Lansing 2-year-old grappling with loss - The father of Wynter Cole Smith, who was found dead in Detroit on Wednesday after being kidnapped over the weekend, was working hard to give his daughter a better life.

"I’m angry that she’s gone. I’m angry she had to deal with that. I’m upset that I didn’t get to see her. I’m upset I don’t get to be with her. I’m upset I wasn’t here for her," Ajay Smith said. "A lot of this just doesn't feel real."

7. Young cashier's kind act goes viral - A Tennessee customer’s online "thank you" to a kind young cashier is getting attention worldwide.

It happened a month ago after the cashier, Hayden, paid for Jason Mosier’s food at a McDonald’s east of Knoxville.

8. Apple to shut down My Photo Stream - Some Apple users could be at risk for losing their photos later this month after the company announced it will be doing away with My Photo Stream.

My Photo Stream was created to make it easier to sync photos across multiple Apple devices. It allowed a user’s most recently-taken photos to be automatically stored and saved for 30 days, but on June 26, that feature was disabled and everything that was saved there will be permanently deleted on July 26.

9. Snake found in Detroit gas station - A snake is not something they see every day at the Mobil Gas Station on Jefferson Avenue near Chene Street.

The snake slithering through the parking lot prompted a call to police. This led to a call to Lou's Pet Shop.

10. Walgreens closes 150 US Stores - Walgreens says it expects to close 150 stores nationwide and 300 stores in the United Kingdom, according to reports.

Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe announced the closings during the pharmacy company’s earnings call on June 27.