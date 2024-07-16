Mom, kids killed when SUV flips into creek • 3 shot at Detroit gas station • Mom tracks down son's stolen Kia

A crash over the weekend killed the Pontiac mayor's executive assistant and her two sons.

Jenée Suddeth, 32, of Waterford Township, was driving in Elba Township with her two sons, 9-year-old Nikko and 12-year-old Mateo on Sunday night. It is believed that Suddeth tried to pass a slower moving car when she lost control. The car hit a guard rail and flipped, landing in a nearby creek.

The mom was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nikko died at Hurley Medical Center in Flint and Mateo died at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

The Lapeer County Sheriff is still investigating the crash and waiting for a toxicology report to determine if speed or other contributing factors caused the crash.

Now, those who knew the family are grieving.

"Jenée was a beautiful person inside out. She had an angelic voice. Just a great spirit. Awesome co-worker and awesome friend," said Tanesha Taylor, who worked with Suddeth at Pontiac City Hall.

3 shot at Detroit gas station

Police believe a man was in the midst of a mental health crisis when he shot three people at a Detroit gas station Monday night.

The man in his 60s entered the Sunoco on Gratiot and Van Dyke just before 9 p.m. Police said the man appeared agitated and was complaining about being followed before going to his vehicle and getting a gun.

"This is tragic," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "This is unnecessary."

He shot three people - a pregnant woman in her 20s, another woman in her 20s, and a man in his 30s. The pregnant woman is in critical condition, while the other two shooting victims were listed as stable. A fourth victim was also hurt in the chaos of the shooting.

White said officers arrived in 2 minutes and arrested the 60-year-old shooter.

"I'm convinced had they not, we probably would have a lot more people shot," he said.

Mom tracks down son's stolen Kia

The Kia Boyz are still hitting the Detroit area, stealing cars for joyrides.

One mother recently used the internet to track down her son's car after it was stolen out of her driveway in broad daylight. A neighbor's security camera caught thieves taking the car belonging to Nicole Massey's son on Saturday morning.

"I was just amazed at how someone could boldly in broad daylight come onto your property and steal your car," she said.

Massey made a police report and then took to the internet, where she saw her son's Kia Rio in a video posted to Instagram by the thieves who dub themselves as the Kia Boyz. She drove to the area where the car was spotted and saw it, but unfortunately it hasn't been recovered.

"I was mad. I was upset," Massey said. "He worked hard to get that car, to save his money to get the car."

Though the car is still missing, Massey said she is telling the story to raise awareness.

Woll murder deliberations continue amid deadlocked jury

After deadlocking twice, jury deliberations are expected to continue today in the Samantha Woll murder trial.

Wayne Circuit Judge Margaret Van Houten said she didn't want to retry the case again and asked the jurors to continue for one more day.

"We don't want to give up quite yet," she said.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer after Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home last October.

During the trial, 29-year-old Jackson-Bolanos took the stand and testified that he did lie to police but insisted that he didn't kill Woll. According to his testimony, he was breaking into vehicles around Woll's neighborhood when he found her body. He said he touched the body, realized she was dead, and left instead of calling 911 because he was committing a crime and has a criminal history.

When police arrested Jackson-Bolanos and questioned him about finding the body, he lied.

The deadlock isn't just a disagreement over Jackson-Bolanos's guilt that is becoming a problem. Jurors with doctor appointments and vacation will make deliberating another day tougher. One juror who is leaving on a trip this week will be replaced by an alternate.

Detroit City Council President probes unanswered 911 calls

Council president Mary Sheffield has questions for Detroit Police Chief James White after residents reported their 911 calls went unanswered during the Fourth of July block party mass shooting two weekends ago.

The incident killed two people and injured 19 others on July 7. Since then, police have bolstered their neighborhood response teams while elevating the priority of emergency calls relating to block parties.

However, the city council leader still has questions about how officials responded to the initial incident and the steps being taken to prevent more mass shootings.

In a letter sent to White on July 12, Sheffield requested full transcripts of all 911 calls made regarding the event. This includes calls that community members claim were placed hours before the shooting.

The city council plans to introduce the memo during Tuesday's session.

The rain eventually tapers off, leading to a mostly dry day.

JD Vance picked as Donald Trump's running mate

Sen. JD Vance has been formally designated as Donald Trump's vice presidential pick.

The former president and now-official Republican candidate chose Ohio's junior senator to be his running mate as Trump attempts to snag a second term as president of the United States.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said on his Truth Social account.

Vance was viewed as one of the most likely candidates, along with Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

Vance, 39, is a former venture capitalist and has held his Senate seat for the state of Ohio for less than two years. Before that, he served in the Marine Corps, including in Iraq, and went on to graduate from Ohio State University and then Yale Law School.

The former president had endorsed Vance, helping the "Hillbilly Elegy" author and Yale-educated lawyer defeat a crowded Republican field and ultimately win Ohio’s open Senate seat in 2022.