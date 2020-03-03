More than 100 men say University of Michigan doc sexually abused them

The number of men claiming a former University of Michigan doctor sexually abused them is growing with more than 100 people saying the late Dr. Robert Anderson violated them.

Now, one Metro Detroit attorney is representing more than 3 dozen survivors, including former football and hockey players.

People like Tad Deluca and Robert Stone who say everybody knew what Dr. Anderson was doing.

"Everybody who was abused by this doctor - the doctor everyone knew was doing this," Deluca said.

"I'm an old man - I will soon be 70-years-old - this is not something I particularly wanted to do in my old age. But I sat on this story for almost half a century," Stone said Tuesday.

The survivors of the now-deceased doctor, like Andy Hrovat and Thomas Evashevski are telling their story.

"What happened lasts seconds or minutes. But the psychological effects of what occurred can last a lifetime," Hrovat said.

"I gotta come forward, I gotta say it happened. That's really my only reason for being here," Evashevski said.

"I'm here to speak up again and let the University of Michigan know that I will not be silenced again," said Deluca.

They're former students and athletes at the University of Michigan. Deluca says he first reported the doctor when he wrote a letter to his wrestling coach in 1975. But nothing happened.

Deluca was kicked off of the team, lost his financial aid, and the letter was read to the wrestling team.

Now, 45 years later, they're not silent anymore, thanks in part to attorney Parker Stinar.

"At this point, we represent over 40 victims," Stinar said.

His office is representing victims who say they were subjected to unnecessary rectal and testicular exams during appointments with Anderson.

Stinar says the victims were athletes from the wrestling team, track and field, the football team, and hockey. One survivor played on the 1997 National Championship football team and a hockey player went on to play in the NHL.

"This type of conduct is reprehensible and whether it takes place now or took place in the past it is unacceptable," said UofM President Mark Schlissel.

The University has apologized and the school's attorney is meeting with attorneys on Wednesday as many continue to question what the university knew and when they knew it.

Anderson died in 2008 but worked at the University of Michigan from 1968 until 2003.

Stinar is meeting the university on Wednesday and plans to hold a press conference later in the evening.