More than 50 new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Michigan schools

More than 50 new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan schools were reported Monday.

Each week, local health departments report school virus data to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state posts those updates weekly on Mondays.

View a list of the new school outbreaks from the state below and click here to see the schools with ongoing outbreaks:

Many students have recently returned to the classroom after the pandemic forced all classes to move to virtual formats last year.

By mid-February, more than 80% of Michigan school districts were offering some form of online learning. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushed for all districts to have an in-person option by March 1.