How Michigan schools will benefit from federal COVID-19 relief

A newly signed COVID-19 relief package will provide funds to numerous areas, including education.

Nearly $130 billion of the package will go to help K-12 schools reopen across the country. The package also allocates money for students with disabilities, money to award grants to private schools, and money that can be used to reimburse schools and libraries for internet and computer equipment purchases.

"It’s safe to say that our schools in high poverty, urban, and rural areas are going to get a sufficient amount of resources coming their way," said Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield).

The money can be used for hiring staff, buying PPE, and making sure students who have fallen behind can catch up by investing in afterschool and summer programs.

"I have never seen this type of investment in traditional public schools and in urban school districts in my lifetime," said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.

He said he hopes to use the funds to address mental health issues, reduce class size to promote social distancing, improve student transportation and funnel money into facility needs.

Wayne and Oakland counties are getting more than a combined $583 million, and cities within those municipalities will receive additional funding.