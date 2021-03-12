University of Michigan to resume in-person classes this fall

Students at the University of Michigan will resume in-person education this fall after the COVID-19 pandemic forced courses to go virtual.

University President Dr. Mark Schlissel made the announcement Friday, saying that most classes on the Ann Arbor campus would be held in-person during the fall semester. He also added that resident halls would house students at 80% capacity.

The plan to return to campus also includes having fans in the stands at sporting events.

According to the university, the plan is based on an assumption that all students and staff who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine will have had the opportunity to do so by that point. If something changes preventing that, the school will switch course.

