More than 900 cocaine rocks found during search of Eastpointe home
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police said they found hundreds of cocaine rocks while searching an Eastpointe home Wednesday.
Eastpointe and Detroit police were outside the home on Rausch Street, when a man identified as Willie James-Blade Ballard, allegedly threw a bag with a powdery substance out of a second story window.
Police said the bag of cocaine almost hit a Detroit officer.
Officers searched the home and allegedly found 926 rocks of cocaine in individual baggies.
Ballard, 41, is charged with delivery/manufacture of cocaine (50-449 grams), maintaining a drug house, possession of firearms by a felon, and three counts of felony firearm.