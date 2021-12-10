More than 900 cocaine rocks found during search of Eastpointe home

Police said they found hundreds of cocaine rocks while searching an Eastpointe home Wednesday.

Eastpointe and Detroit police were outside the home on Rausch Street, when a man identified as Willie James-Blade Ballard, allegedly threw a bag with a powdery substance out of a second story window.

Police said the bag of cocaine almost hit a Detroit officer.

Officers searched the home and allegedly found 926 rocks of cocaine in individual baggies.

Ballard, 41, is charged with delivery/manufacture of cocaine (50-449 grams), maintaining a drug house, possession of firearms by a felon, and three counts of felony firearm.