Mother charged in non-fatal shooting of 13 year old son

Saturday, March 27, 2021 Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Brianna Williams, 30, in the non-fatal shooting of her 13-year-old son by his 10-year-old cousin.

On March 9, 2021, around 12:30 p.m. a call came in about a child shot in the head. Detroit Police were sent to a home in the 19400 block of Justine Street where they located the victim with a gunshot wound to the right side of his forehead.

Medics arrived on the scene and sent the child to a local hospital. It's alleged that the 10-year-old found an unsecured gun that belonged to a relative of Williams and shot his cousin in the head.

"This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon, "said Prosecutor Worthy. Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms." — Prosecutor Kym Worthy

Williams has been charged with Child Abuse Second Degree.