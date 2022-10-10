Pregnant woman, unborn baby, and boyfriend all killed after Detroit shooting

The 30-year-old woman who was fatally struck by gunfire over the weekend in Detroit was pregnant when she died.

According to police, the woman's unborn child also died, along with the female victim's boyfriend who was determined to be the baby's father. Police found both adult victims in Detroit early Sunday morning.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

Detroit police began investigating the deadly shooting after the female victim was found unresponsive near an SUV around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was found at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers.

The victim's boyfriend was found fatally shot in the driveway of a residence of 11700 block of Manor.

Police attempted life-saving efforts for the unborn baby girl after taking the woman to the hospital, but efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The mother leaves behind two children - a girl and a boy.

No other information was available as of Monday afternoon.