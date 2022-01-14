Mothers of Detroit teens shot and killed in car say prosecutor won't file charges 1 year later

It’s been nearly a year since Terrance Armour and Carlesa Taylor were gunned down - but the prosecutor's office has not moved forward with any charges.

And their mothers Tikia Armour-Brooks and Dionne Weathers say they are no closer to justice now, than when their children were killed.

"It’s like a stab in the chest, like someone snatched my heart right out," said Weathers.

"We’ve looked at all the evidence, we’ve looked a the phone evidence, we’ve looked at the witness statements and we will not charge the case and put the family through a case where we think we have very very very little chance of winning," said a Wayne County assistant prosecutor in a recording..

Their families spoke with Wayne County prosecutors Friday who told them the suspects police identified will not be charged.

Brooks says one of them claimed to have been in the suspect vehicle where the shooter opened fire on Armour and Taylor’s car, killing the two teens and seriously injuring a third.

But prosecutors say that suspect is not credible and some of his statements contradict other evidence.

Detroit police say investigators submitted a warrant request for four suspects which the prosecutor’s office denied.

Now, one of the suspects is on a tether awaiting placement in Wayne County’s Juvenile Detention Center on a separate crime.

Another suspect is in the custody of the state's Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

The other two remain on the street.

"I just cannot successfully live here anymore and be an honest taxpayer and honestly walk the streets knowing someone shot our kids at a red light and they’re still walking the streets," said Brooks. "And I can be at the gas station pumping my gas right next to them."

The shooting happened on Schoolcraft and Ashton near the Southfield freeway. Armour was a senior at Detroit Leadership Academy who planned to attend college in Las Vegas.

Taylor was a standout basketball player at Ecorse High School.

The teen who survived the shooting still traumatized.

"They’re having nervous breakdowns, being admitted to the hospital because they’re missing Crlesa, they’re missing Terrence and they’re not understanding why someone would want to kill their friends," Brooks said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement saying in part:

"A team of prosecutors have taken considerable time to review and evaluate this warrant request and unfortunately the quality of the evidence is severely lacking, and it has been denied. If there is other evidence that comes to light in the future, it will certainly be reviewed."

More: After 7 months, parents of teens shot to death in car ask why charges haven't been filed

Detroit police is appealing the warrant request denial with the prosecutor’s office management team

It is still an open case and there are cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of those who shot and killed these teens. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

More: 2 killed in triple shooting at Ashton, Schoolcraft on Detroit's west side

The complete statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is below:

We have an ethical obligation to charge cases based upon facts and evidence that can support criminal charges. A team of prosecutors have taken considerable time to review and evaluate this warrant request and unfortunately, the quality of the evidence is severely lacking, and it has been denied. The victims’ families of have all been contacted to explain why we are unable to charge the case. As you can imagine this was difficult for them to hear. If there is other evidence that comes to light in the future, it will certainly be reviewed.

Terrance Armour and Carlesa Taylor

Advertisement



