MSP: 2 killed after truck crashes; catches fire on I-94 at Stephens Road

Eastbound I-94 is closed at 9 Mile Road because of a deadly crash that occurred overnight.

The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a one-car crash on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road.

Investigators said at the truck gradually left the roadway and drove up the embankment at 2:55 a.m.

They struck the Stephens Road overpass support column head-on and the truck caught fire, officials said. Both the driver and passenger were trapped inside and pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

READ NEXT: Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe

Stay with FOX 2 for updates