MSP: 2 unrelated deadly wrong-way driver crashes on I-75

Two people were killed early Saturday in separate unrelated wrong-way driver crashes on I-75, according to Michigan State Police.

I-75 Fwy and Clark Avenue

At 2:25 a.m., Michigan State Police says they started receiving calls of a white SUV heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Springwells.

Shortly after, calls came in of a car crash at I-75 and Clark Avenue. Troopers responded and located three involved cars; including the wrong-way vehicle.

Wrong-way driver crash on I-75 and Clark (photo: Michigan State Police)

One of the drivers in a Kia was pronounced deceased on the scene, MSP says.

The wrong-way driver and the driver in the third vehicle, a Volkswagen, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

"Troopers and our crash reconstructionists are continuing to determine the cause of this crash and exactly what happened." said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "This includes how the wrong way driver got on the freeway and if they were impaired."

Investigators say the driver's identification is pending. MSP is also investigating why the driver was traveling the wrong way.

The investigation is also pending medical examiner reports.

During the road closure, an impatient driver tried to drive around one of MSP's patrol cars and hit it, MSP says. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Car hits MSP patrol car attempting to drive around the I-75 and Clark crash scene (photo: Michigan State Police)

I-75 Fwy and Schaefer Hwy

MSP received calls at 4:30 a.m. for a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Outer Drive.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on freeway cameras after it crashed near Schaefer.

Wrong-way driver crash at I-75 and Schaefer (photo: Michigan State Police)

The driver of a Ford Fusion, a 39-year-old man from Detroit, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The wrong-way driver, in a Mitsubishi, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The wrong-way driver was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Detroit.

"We are continuing to investigate this traffic crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "This investigation includes how/why the driver entered the freeway and if impairment is involved."

Wrong-way driver crash at I-75 and Schaefer (photo: Michigan State Police)

