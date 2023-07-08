MSP: Car crosses centerline, causing fatal crash on Dixie Highway

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road.

MSP says they received information about a two-car traffic crash around 8:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the driver of a Suzuki SUV was driving south on Dixie Highway when it crossed the centerline into the path of a GMC Acadia causing them to crash.

Troopers say the driver of the Suzuki, a 25-year-old Oxford man, was ejected from the rear window. The two occupants of the GMC suffered minor injuries.

They were all transported to the hospital. MSP says the Suzuki driver later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results.

