What to do if your vehicle got stuck in flood waters in Metro Detroit

Flooding on Metro Detroit roads forced some drivers to abandon their vehicles.

MAP: Metro Detroit freeways closed due to flooding

The Michigan State Police Marine Services Team is checking vehicles on freeways to make sure they are empty, and they are being towed.

If you left your vehicle on a freeway, contact MSP to find out where it was towed. Call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 if you were in Wayne County or the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 if you were in Oakland or Macomb counties.

If you abandoned your vehicle on a road other than a freeway, call that city's police department to see where it was or will be taken.

More rain is expected this weekend. Avoid driving through water on roadways, and check MDOT's Twitter for updates on road closures.