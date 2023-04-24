MSP investigating hit-and-run involving school bus on I-75 off-ramp in Detroit

article

Michigan State Police are looking for the driver of a box truck who fled after hitting a school bus Monday afternoon in Detroit.

The school bus was exiting I-75 at McNichols when it was struck in what police are calling a "very minor sideswipe crash."

Twenty-nine students and three adults from Loving Academy were on the bus. No injuries were reported, police said.

The school is in the process of notifying parents of students who were on the bus.