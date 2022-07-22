MSP troopers on I-696 in Macomb County looking for speeders Friday

article

Michigan State Police troopers are upping speeding patrols on I-696 in Macomb County on Friday.

Extra police will be on I-696 between I-94 and Dequindre Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. looking for speeders.

This isn't the first time police have zeroed in on speeders on the freeway in Macomb County in recent months. In June, troopers were looking for distracted drivers, as well as drivers who were speeding or tailgating during Operation Laser Tag.

During Operation Laser Tag, the highest clocked speed was 110 mph.