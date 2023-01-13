$25K reward offered after man killed while rehabbing Detroit home in 2021
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Glenn Jackson Jr. was murdered while rehabbing a Detroit home on Aug. 1, 2021.
Jackson was working on the house in the 10000 block of Morley near Wyoming and W. Chicago at 1:24 p.m. that day when someone in a white Chrysler Town & Country minivan shot him.
The 29-year-old father's murder remains unsolved, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to his killer.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.