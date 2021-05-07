Murder-suicide in Shelby, Allen Park's 'tax man' gets charged with fraud, a life-saving ECMO machine

Police are investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Shelby Township.

A man allegedly shot his wife before dying by suicide at a home.

The scene started as a barricade after police arrived following a call late Thursday night.

Shelby Police say those that were shot were an 86-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

The scene was at a home on Marian Drive, which is north of 24 Mile and east of Schoenherr Rd.

"I'm heartbroken - yeah, really heartbroken. Great people and I can't imagine what happened," said Corri Nastasi, a neighbor.

Before he killed his wife, the man called his son to apologize - which prompted a phone call to police where he alerted them of what was happening.

That was around 11 p.m. last night.

After creating a perimeter around the house, law enforcement entered the home several hours later and found the husband and wife had both been shot.

Neighbors described the couple as sweet and kind and generous.

Allen Park ‘Tax guy’ busted for $849K in fraudulent tax claims

Christopher Niebel - who also goes by "Tax Guy Chris" - was apparently doing more than just his client's taxes this past year when the Allen Park accountant was busted for receiving fraudulent claims.

Niebel allegedly filed more than 100 unemployment claims, raking in $849,000 in pandemic-related benefits. His scheming started in the early days of the pandemic.

According to court filings, Niebel was responsible for more than a hundred fraudulent accounts and had his name on 28 different bank accounts where money was getting deposited.

It wasn't clear how Niebel was able to successfully access the benefits when some people who were filing legitimately for months and unable to receive benefits. Niebel has been formally charged.

Doctors use ‘ECMO’ machine to help woman survive Covid

Kristi Kowalski is now celebrating her recent engagement and her release from the hospital - but only months ago doctors weren't too confident the coronavirus patient was going to survive her battle with the infection.

Her body completely shut down after she was exposed and tested positive. She lost the ability to walk and her lungs became too weak to oxygenate her blood and push it around her body. That's when Beaumont's last option, an ECMO machine, which does all the work for the lungs, was used. It was the only thing keeping her alive.

And it worked. Weeks went by as she staved off the worst of the disease and allowed her lungs to heal. Her body remains weak, however. She's still gaining strength in her body after losing control of her strength to walk and sit up. And she thanks her attending staff for the help.

"They did 100 times more than you would ever expect a nurse to do," she said. "And I am thankful every single day for each and every one of them. Because without them I would probably be in a lot worse shape," she said.

Detroit adds handicap sign after pizzeria owner paints road

The city of Detroit has added new signs to indicate the restrictions on a parking space outside a local pizza shop that's downtown. They also removed the splash of blue paint the shop's owner had added to better indicate to customers that they couldn't park there.

It's the latest development in a weeklong back-and-forth between a local shop owner who was upset with the number of parking tickets his patrons were receiving. Tony Sacco had originally covered blue paint on the street in front of Mootz Pizzeria and Bar.

"It's kind of like you're going after the man, where they deserve it," Sacco said.

The city said the original signage met legal standards but agreed that it could have been clearer.

Detroit police report missing 2-year-old boy

Detroit police are looking for a missing toddler who was last seen being taken away by his paternal aunt in a silver car on Thursday.

Jordan Lewis, a 2-year-old male, was reported taken around 11:15 p.m. in the 11600 block of Glastonbury where he was handed to another woman who then drove off with the child. Jordan's mom hasn't seen her son since.

Jordan Lews is 2 years old

He is three feet tall, 25 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a red, white, and black Nike jacket. He also had a blue Nike shirt, grey and white pajama pants, and grey, green and white socks, and black crocks.

He is in good physical and mental condition. If anyone has seen Jordan, they're asked to call DPD's Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640.

What else we're watching

Experts believe that Michigan might be able to reach its 70% immunity goal by August, based on rates of vaccine administration at the moment. Downtown Street Eats has returned to Motown this Friday with its latest offering of food trucks presented by the Downtown Detroit Partnership. A new skatepark is opening in Detroit. The Chandler Park Conservancy has announced the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art facility that features all kinds of terrain. Did Gretchen Whitmer take a private plane down to Florida when she saw her dad? Growing scrutiny around a trip the governor took this year is revealing another flashpoint of controversy for the state leader. A new initiative titled Project Wave Breaker from the DEA looks to disrupt the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. The program is targeting enforcement and outreach in the agency's Detroit division.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The Mother's Day forecast continues to show rain and mild 50-degree temperatures. That will likely be what's on the menu for today as well. It's going to be a few days before any significant warming happens.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters likely needed every 9 to 12 months, Moderna president says

Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be necessary every nine to 12 months, according to Dr. Stephen Hoge — the president of vaccine manufacturer Moderna.



"That probably looks like boosting on a nine to 12 month after primary series as an annual booster for now, at least while we’re continuing to see the evolution of the virus," Hoge said during an earnings call Thursday.



Hoge noted that Moderna does not believe the virus is going to follow one path of evolution, so the best way to ensure protection "against the broadest number of variants of concern is a multivalent vaccine." Moderna is still waiting to receive complete data, Hoge said.