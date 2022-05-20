Murder unsolved after man killed at Detroit gas station more than 8 years ago
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police still don't know who killed Haitham Elias in Detroit more than eight years ago.
Elias was sitting in his vehicle of a Sunoco gas station at 6 Mile and Mt. Elliot at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2013, when someone shot and killed him.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips.
---
More unsolved murders news:
Advertisement