Murder unsolved after man killed at Detroit gas station more than 8 years ago

article

Police still don't know who killed Haitham Elias in Detroit more than eight years ago.

Elias was sitting in his vehicle of a Sunoco gas station at 6 Mile and Mt. Elliot at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2013, when someone shot and killed him.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips.

---

More unsolved murders news: