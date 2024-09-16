Na’Ziyah Harris still missing on 14th birthday, 9 months after she disappeared from Detroit

article

The search for Detroit teen Na’Ziyah Harris continues on her 14th birthday.

Harris was last seen getting off a bus at Cornwall and 3 Mile on Jan. 9, but never went home. She was reported missing the next day.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety was originally handling the search, but based on circumstances, the Detroit Police Department took the lead in the investigation. Since DPD took over, police with the department have repeatedly noted their concerns for her safety.

Both police and Harris's family have spent time looking for the girl. Authorities have searched numerous areas in the city and around Metro Detroit, including part of Pittsfield Township and a pond in Clinton Township, with no success.

A warrant request received last month by the Wayne County Proescutor's Office is still being reviewed.

Harris is described as 5 feet, 2 inches and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue jean shirt, light blue jean pants, a pink and white Rugrats coat with a fur collar, and blue and white Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260.