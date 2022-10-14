Man killed trying to run across I-275 after getting flat tire

article

Livonia Police said man died Friday morning on I-275 when he hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway after getting a flat tire.

According to a press release from Livonia Police, the man was hit and killed as he tried to walk across the northbound lanes of the freeway at 7 Mile in Livonia.

Police said a little after 5 a.m., the man had gotten a flat tire and was on the left shoulder when he tried to cross the interstate. That's when he was hit by a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating.

Authorities are still investigating.

The freeway was closed for several hours Friday morning as police investigated and was reopened just before noon.

