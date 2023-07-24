NB Telegraph closed at Ford Road in Dearborn Heights after teen hit by vehicle
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was hit by a vehicle and dragged while crossing Telegraph in Dearborn Heights on Monday afternoon.
Police said the 16-year-old victim was crossing the northbound side of the road near Ford with another teen relative when he was hit.
The driver had a green light at the time, police said. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Northbound Telegraph is closed north of Ford as of 1:50 p.m. and is expected to be closed for at least the next hour.