Nervous robber leaves attempt in Livonia, decides to rob Dearborn Heights bank instead

A suspect is in custody after one attempt and one successful bank robbery.

Police said handed a note saying he wanted $5,000 to a teller at a Citzens Bank on Plymouth near Merriman in Livonia on Thursday. However, the teller thought he was a customer, not a robber. There was some back and forth that made him nervous, so he left.

He then went to the Comerica Bank at 4401 S. Telegraph Rd. in Dearborn Heights.

"We were able early on to link this case to an incident that occurred in Livonia earlier yesterday, and we were able to develop a suspect through pictures."

A coordinated effort between Dearborn Heights Police, Livonia Police, and the FBI led to his arrest at his Romulus home.

"I think what this really demonstrates to our community is this is a collective effort from all of your law enforcement partners, federal and local, to keep our community safe,"

The robbery in Dearborn Heights was the second time that bank has been hit recently. Police said the crimes are not connected, and they are still looking for the first suspect.