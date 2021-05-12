New details emerge in Warren kidnapping case from Tuesday

Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a burned-out SUV found in Detroit that may have been driven by a kidnapping suspect who took his ex-girlfriend from her workplace Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Michelle Jackson was found safe eight hours after she was kidnapped in Warren while suspect Adrian Lamar Brown remains missing.

Wednesday morning, police commissioner Bill Dwyer said the suspect is armed and dangerous and could be a threat to anyone in contact with him.

Jackson was found safe around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening after Brown dragged her from her job at Subway on 9 Mile Road.

"It's very fortunate for the victim that she was able to get out of there," said Dwyer. "But she had a friend of both the suspect and herself kind of intercede and that's how she was released safely."

Brown was recently sentenced for imprisoning another woman.

Police had also put out a warrant for his arrest after he cut the tether from his leg.

Officers initially observed Brown's vehicle - a burgundy-colored SUV - and made chase Tuesday afternoon before losing him near I-75 and Seven Mile.

Then early Wednesday morning, Detroit police found the remains of an SUV that had been torched and abandoned in a neighborhood near 8 Mile and I-75. They have notified Warren police but aren't sure if it's the same vehicle.