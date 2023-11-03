New Holland celebrating barrel-aged beers, spirits at Barrel Bash

article

New Holland Brewing Co. plans to celebrate barrel-aged brews and spirits with a 10-day-long Barrel Bash at its Michigan locations.

Barrel Bash kicks off Nov. 17 at the brewery's Holland, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek brewpubs and South Haven and Saugatuck tasting rooms. Through Nov. 26, taste a variety of Dragon's Milk beers, along with spirits from the distillery's rare pour menu.

Beers include five draft-exclusive Dragon's Milks:

Dragon's Milk Nitro (draft exclusive)

2023 Dragon's Milk Reserve Coconut (draft exclusive)

2023 Dragon's Milk Reserve Mocha Mint (draft exclusive)

Dragon's Milk Triple Mash 2021 (draft exclusive)

Various Dragon's Milk Triple Mash vintage (draft exclusive, varies by location)

New Holland will also pour bar-only spirits, including:

Dragon's Milk Origin Toasted Barrel - A, B, C, D (Spring 2023 release)

Dragon's Milk Origin Honey Barrel (Summer 2023 release)

Zeppelin Bend Single Malt Whiskey - Rum Cask Aged (Fall 2022 release)

Zeppelin Bend Single Malt Whiskey - Sherry Cask Aged

And if you are looking to take something home, get a crowler of Dragon's Milk Reserve for $20. The brewery also has bottles of Dragon's Milk Reserve Mocha Mint, vintage Triple Mash, various vintage Dragon's Milk Reserve, and Journey Series bottles available to-go. These are available until they sell out.

"Barrel aging is at the heart of what we do at New Holland, "says Brad Kamphuis, head distiller at New Holland. "This 10-day event is a celebration for the fans, and we are thrilled to showcase some of our favorite barrel-aged beers and spirits."