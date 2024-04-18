Detroit Police will discuss a law enforcement partnership that will help guide public safety during the upcoming NFL Draft coming to the city next week.

Officials from local law enforcement, federal agencies with the ATF, Homeland Security, as well as sheriffs' deputies, and Michigan State Police will be at a press conference late Thursday morning. FOX 2 will stream the announcement at 11:30 a.m.

As anticipated as the next football season is in Detroit, first the groundwork for each team's next 17 games must be laid - and that starts at the draft.

For the Motor City, that means a lot of planning. Already, downtown has turned into a circus of road closures, stadiums, and transportation planning as the city prepares for an influx of hundreds of thousands of people.

For those planning to attend, you can check out our guide for getting to the draft here.

