No Detroit snow days? District says expect virtual classes during SE Michigan snowstorm

Detroit Public Schools Community District students won't get snow days this week, despite the big snowstorm expected to dump 8-14 inches of snow on Southeast Michigan.

The district plans to shift to virtual learning this week because it has already used up the six days dedicated for emergency use. If there's a snow day, the school year will be extended.

There are a number of school districts that are running low on emergency days or have exhausted them because of Covid outbreaks, staff shortages, and the myriad of school threats following the Oxford High School shooting.

Districts can ask the state Department of Education for extra emergency days.

"Hopefully after we emerge from this pandemic and we don’t have that threat of losing seat time and days because of low attendance, that we will be able to go back to where we enjoy those snow days," said Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins the executive vice president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers.

When asked if Michigan could ever get to a point where snow days don't happen, Rep. Pamela Hornberger, who chairs the Education Committee, said that is far away because going back and forth between in-person and virtual learning is doing students a disservice.

"We could get there, I think, if they could improve the remote learning that they’re providing right now," she said.

Hornberger said a bill could help get rid of the snow day end-of-the-year crunch.

"I do have a bill, it's actually my bill, to do away with phased school start date so that schools can start prior to Labor Day," she said. "[It] allows schools the flexibility to start anytime."